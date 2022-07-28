Letter: Napa County is a bucket

I have been having a dilemma on the laws of nature.
I put a hose into my bucket and turned the water on. Soon it was full and no more water would go into my bucket. That wasn’t right, I wanted more water in the bucket. It must have been the hose. So I filled my tea pot and poured it in. Nothing! Then I tried a cup and then a spoon and the results were the same. When that failed, I waited until midnight to put more water in under the cover of darkness when no one was watching. Again!
Then out of desperation, I did what sensible people do - I applied to the Board of Supervisors for permission to put more water in the bucket. After a heated debate that took months, they gave me permission to put one more pint of water in my bucket, on a 3-2 vote. I took my proclamation to the bucket and ordered it to comply!
California is a bucket.
Napa County is a bucket.
Jay Golik
Napa