Letter: Napa County is a bucket

I put a hose into my bucket and turned the water on. Soon it was full and no more water would go into my bucket. That wasn’t right, I wanted more water in the bucket. It must have been the hose. So I filled my tea pot and poured it in. Nothing! Then I tried a cup and then a spoon and the results were the same. When that failed, I waited until midnight to put more water in under the cover of darkness when no one was watching. Again!