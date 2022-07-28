Letter: Napa County Library Foundation needs you

I would like to invite interested community members to join the Napa County Library Foundation Board.

The Board oversees an endowment portfolio created by gifts from donors throughout the community. It awards an annual gift to the Library to enhance materials, services, and programs.

The Foundation Board meets six times a year and members participate in activities such as greeting Art in the Library attendees and staffing a booth at Napa’s Farmers Market. New members are elected at the September annual meeting and commence their two year term of service at the next meeting, held in November.

If you love your library and enjoy volunteer service, please consider joining the Napa County Library Foundation Board. For more information or to request a Board member application form, contact me, the NCL Foundation Board President, via the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa 94559.

Frances Houser

Napa