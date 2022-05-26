Letter: Napa County needs effective programming for homeless folks

This letter is meant to address the ongoing and growing issue of homelessness within the city of Napa and how we can turn this issue around. I remember being a young kid and teenager and occasionally seeing homeless folks; they tended to mind their own business and get along just fine.

In the current day we are experiencing spikes of homelessness and along with that, increased issues are transpiring. Recently when I intended to shop at the South Target for some things I needed, I was obstructed by a wall of police officers as they arrested a homeless man for robbery. This caused me to have to go elsewhere. When I was in the In-n-Out drive thru, there were multiple homeless people begging for money and a fight ensued as I was waiting in line.