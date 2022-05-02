Letter: Napa County needs fresh ideas

As a five-year resident of Napa County, I see the need now more than ever for fresh ideas, and new thinking to lead Napa County to a prosperous future. From the ongoing drought to an ever-increasing cost of living, there is one person who has the strength and determination to take on these challenges: Suzanne Besú Truchard. With so much of Napa including her opponents stuck in the status quo, Suzanne is a forward-thinking, fresh face who will provide new leadership on our Napa County Board of Supervisors.

Suzanne comes from modest means and was raised with a strong work ethic, and despite the hardships her immigrant family went through, she received degrees from Harvard and Northwestern. She has the experience and ideas to move our county forward. She cares about preserving Napa County’s rural and agricultural heritage and is committed to finding economic and environmentally sustainable solutions to deal with our dilapidated roads, growing community of unhoused individuals and families, and constant threats of wildfires. She also cares deeply about underserved communities, the value of education and is devoted to serving this community.

All her attributes will provide a unique and empathetic voice to the Napa County Board of Supervisors. Suzanne Besú Truchard has the drive, passion, and resolve to work for all Napans and needs our support on June 7.

Scott Cain

Napa