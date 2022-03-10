Letter: Napa County Office of Education should not reverse Mayacamas charter school decision

In the March 2 Napa Valley Register article by Howard Yune reporting on the Napa County Office of Education’s evaluation of the costs and benefits of the Mayacamas Charter School petition ("Charter school study released"), the reporter highlighted the most serious issue confronting the Napa County Board of Education: approving the charter petition could exacerbate serious fiscal issues that Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD) is experiencing, to the detriment of all students.

This particular issue creates a unique challenge: as the article and the staff, report convey, it was people unhappy with the closure of River Middle School that are petitioning to open this charter school, but the decision to close River was part of a series of steps that NVUSD took as a result of requirements of County Office of Education to maintain the fiscal health of the district.

One of the key roles of County Offices of Education in California is to oversee the fiscal health of all school districts within their jurisdiction. Annually, the Napa County Office of Education (NCOE) is responsible for reviewing the budget projections for all districts within Napa County, certifying whether they are fiscally sound, and intervening with districts that are struggling financially to support them in getting on sound footing for the good of all students. In cases of extremely serious fiscal instability, counties may assign a trustee and essentially take fiscal control of a district and facilitate an emergency loan from the state. This is a very extreme step, and districts in this position often take years and years to return to stability. Both counties and districts seek to avoid this extreme measure.

As the NCOE staff evaluation of the Mayacamas charter petition noted, the NCOE in 2019 sent a letter to NVUSD stating that, in order to remain fiscally solvent, the district had to implement a series of reforms including closing small schools and addressing the cost burden of charter schools to the district. River Middle School currently has the smallest enrollment of all middle schools in NVUSD. The Mayacamas charter petition proposes to provide a “small school” environment, but this is exactly what the Napa County Office of Education instructed the district to eliminate in order to support a stable educational system for all students in Napa.

The district has made these very tough decisions recommended by the county. This was clearly a very difficult action that NVUSD had to take to maintain its fiscal health on behalf of all students. For the county to then reverse this already difficult decision would conflict with their role ensuring that districts in their jurisdiction remain fiscally solvent.

In 2019, the state legislature amended the Charter Schools Act to allow districts and counties to consider the fiscal and community impacts that potential charter schools will have on the district as a whole and on other students in the district. Napa County’s staff report outlines very clear negative impacts that approving Mayacamas’ petition would have on NVUSD’s students. This is precisely the situation that these changes in law were intended to address.

88% of the students in Napa County are enrolled in schools in Napa Valley Unified School District. If the county were to take action that led to the fiscal instability of the core of the county’s educational system, it would be devastating for the county’s children and the greater community.

Napa Valley Unified serves a significant number of student groups with high needs. 23% of NVUSD students are English learners, 2% are homeless, 5% are migrant students, 13% are students with disabilities and over 50% of students are low-income. It is hard to imagine that the County Office of Education could make a decision that further financially destabilizes the system of education that is responsible for so many vulnerable student groups, and for the overwhelming majority of Napa’s children.

Clare Crawford

Senior Policy Advisor,

In The Public Interest

Oakland