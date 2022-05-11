Letter: Napa County Sheriff’s Department needs Ortiz’s experience, honesty

I had the honor to serve as sheriff of Napa County and prior to that, I served as the first American Canyon Police Chief. My 40-year career in local law enforcement began at the Napa County Sheriff’s Department in 1972, as a reserve deputy at age 19. My knowledge and experience allows for a unique understanding of our department, and I hold a deep respect for the men and women who serve our community. I can assure you Oscar Ortiz is the right leader for this department; a department he has led already for nearly a year. I wholeheartedly support Sheriff Oscar Ortiz.

Initially as his sergeant and later as sheriff, I had the pleasure of working with Oscar. During that time, Oscar oversaw our field training program and the weaponless defense training. Oscar has also been a committed mentor and coach in our Sheriff’s Athletic League, connecting with and guiding the youth of our community. In every situation he showed leadership and professionalism. I have watched Oscar develop professionally, impressing those with whom he works and serves.

As the former American Canyon Police Chief and sheriff, I know the preparation and skills necessary to lead a department. Leading the American Canyon Police Department provides essential experience for the role and responsibility of Sheriff. Oscar led American Canyon during a very tumultuous time in our country, and did so very well. Following the retirement of Sheriff John Robertson, Oscar transitioned seamlessly into the role of sheriff. While undersheriff is an important role, let me assure you, the sheriff runs the department.

The duties and responsibilities as sheriff are very challenging and demand experience, honesty, and the ability to work well with anyone. The department and our community want someone who is open and transparent while working with our public and local government, and ensures a positive departmental culture. Oscar is that leader. He has shown his ability to lead throughout his career and continues to do so as sheriff.

I do not hesitate to cast my ballot for Oscar Ortiz. I am joined in my support by countless others including the Napa County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association. I encourage the people of Napa County to do the same and vote Oscar Ortiz for sheriff.

Douglas E. Koford

Retired Napa County Sheriff