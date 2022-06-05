Letter: Napa County should be doing more to innovate

The California State Association of Counties just announced its 2021 Challenge Awards on June 1, recognizing 22 separate counties for developing innovative programs to address issues we all face.

All our neighbors were represented -- Sonoma County for developing a new COVID app, Yolo County for a new district attorney transparency portal and Marin County for enhanced behavioral health measures in the criminal justice system. Even Amador and Nevada counties were recognized. Napa County was completely shut out. Napa County was also shut out in 2020, when 25 counties were honored. Napa County was similarly shut out in 2019, when 27 different counties were recognized, and yet again in 2018.

There is so much Napa County could be doing with its money every year -- from fire prevention and response to improved homeless and mental health services to increased governmental transparency.

By the way, the League of California Cities gives similar (but far more competitive) awards to just 12 cities a year. The city of Napa won in 2019.

Thomas Anderson

Napa