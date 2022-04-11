Letter: Napa County should lead the way in reducing oil dependency

If I could wave a magic wand and wish for anything it would be to have the people of the world prosper and enjoy a carbon-free environment. Unfortunately, I don’t have a magic wand, and it's not possible for us here in California to reach zero carbon emissions goals by 2030. At least not without severe disruptions to life as we know it today.

Many business and government leaders have likely spent untold amounts of time discussing ways to mitigate the impact of climate change, but they’ve likely never heard anyone prove that zero carbon emissions is possible, near term, without a drastic reduction in our quality of life. The widespread exploration and production of fossil fuels that started in Pennsylvania about 170 years ago, has done more to benefit the lives of ordinary people than any other technological advance in history. Just about everything is connected to oil in some way.

The beautiful presentation from the American Canyon and Napa high school seniors was missing the "How is this possible?" One only needs to look at Germany to see their panic and rush to find solutions to foolishly taking their nuclear power plants offline and relying on Russia. The European Union has recently admitted that natural gas is necessary and acceptable in its quest for climate change solutions. And, there's serious consideration being given to the development of small nuclear power plants in Europe.

The bottom line is wind, hydro and solar can not supply the energy needs of Napa or California. In order to divorce ourselves from oil, new technologies like hydrogen, fusion or nuclear needs to be developed and implemented. These are a multitude of years away. Given this reality, why would Napa's communities commit to be carbon-free by 2030 if we know it's not possible? Oh, it sure sounds good, but we're failing our communities and ourselves to commit to such an unachievable goal?

Most people want honesty over fantasy; let's lead the way here. Let's find ways to reduce our dependency on oil and encourage the government and industry to develop and implement new energy solutions.

John Zimmerman

St. Helena