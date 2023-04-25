Both writers were right on the mark. While in American Canyon, I wrote to each council member and the mayor regarding citizens’ concerns over no family oriented restaurants or places to go like bowling alleys and movies for teens and families. Not one person replied to my concerns.

It seems Napa has long forgotten the middle class and is all about wineries and tourists. American Canyon seems to be on the same road. It is wrong and disgusting. Napa County is losing its beauty and good way of life. Much is lost already. Time for citizens to speak out and vote accordingly. I applaud Ms Keenan and Mr. Caloyannidis for trying to make a point in a truly factual manner. Integrity and common sense seem rare these days.