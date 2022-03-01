Letter: Napa deserves better

I am writing this in hopes that Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza reads this. Supervisor Pedroza absolutely had a moral and ethical obligation to disclose his connection to Vinedos AP LLC. The way he handled this situation is completely arrogant and makes not only himself but also the Board of Supervisors as a whole, look bad.

His “immediate family” would have a financial gain if the Walt Ranch plan moves forward. His signature is on the checks that paid for property taxes on Dec.10, 2021, yet he claims he had nothing to do with the corporation after Nov. 1.

The citizens of Napa are tired of crooked politicians; we elect people to do the right thing when nobody is looking. Napa is a small community, and everybody knows everybody. We are upset; we are mad!

Now that the “buzz” has started, more and more people are coming out with other stories of how he uses his position and influence within the county to get what he wants. Shameful!

Everyone should take a close look at the others who socialize with him as well, including elected and/or appointed officials. Corruption is happening in our community, and it needs to stop!

Kimberly Wilkinson

Napa