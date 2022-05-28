Letter: Napa Firewise needs Measure L

I’m president of the board of Napa Firewise. Before you this June 7 is a request to vote for a sales tax to fund a durable revenue source that will help to combat the abundance of fire-feeding fuels that have built up in our county. I often tell people that if you want to control fire behavior, control the fuels that feed the fire!

If we want to protect our homes, control the fuels around our homes and create defensible space. If you want to protect a community, control the fuels around that community with a shaded fuel break.

To date, Napa Firewise has created hundreds of acres of fuel breaks making our communities safer. We have removed dead or dying trees over dozens of miles of roads leading into and out of our communities, making it safer for incoming first responders or people evacuating. We have helped to protect hundreds of homes in challenged communities with defensible space efforts.

I’m a volunteer firefighter, and with my 30-plus hours a week working on this board, this is my effort to help ensure our community is safer. I evacuated my family during the Glass Fire, then went back to help fight the fires as a volunteer firefighter. In all my efforts I firmly believe that we do not have to be victimized each fire season because of smoke, fire, and PSPS’s. Our community wildfire protection plan works, and it’s being used now. This is our road map, this is not about guess work, it’s about understanding fuels, ignition potential, flame lengths and wind potential. You can see evidence of our efforts all around the county, you can see people – through our education outreach – doing defensible space around their homes.

It’s working and we’re just getting started!

What I hear often is “let the state pay for this, they have a surplus.” Please read the budget, of the $97 billion surplus only $233 million will go to CalFIRE. Our relationship as a county with CalFIRE insofar as fuel removal rests on the grant-writing efforts that we do each year. But that grant is evaluated by people in Southern California, and they grade the requests on a number of metrics, one of which is have we received a grant before. There is no guarantee that we can get this money, try as we might, and we do each year. A durable funding source is critical to our success!

Every three to five years what we remove grows back. There are few if any grants available for maintenance, which means it’s as if we never did the work in the first place if we don’t maintain it. The other thing I hear is “the county has the money.” Our county budget is a public document, look at it and you will see that there is not a $10M a year surplus to work on fuel removal.

Finally a favorite critique of the tax is that “it’s regressive.” We are all feeling the pain at the pump, and grocery store. But this tax does not apply to housing, groceries or healthcare and gas. Please understand that to think that we have a choice here to pay or not to pay, is misguided. We are paying: Between the ‘17 and ‘20 fires, a majority of our valley burned. Thousands of homes were lost, hotels and wineries burned to the ground, jobs were lost, tourists left, hotel rooms and dinner reservations were canceled. That impacted all of us financially, from down-valley to up-valley, we all suffered. So please understand that what’s before you is not the choice to pay or not rather, it’s the choice to pay as a victim of fires, or to pay for the efforts to make our community less vulnerable to fire and have a level of control over our collective futures.

We will never stop fires, but we can stop the episodic fires that destroy this place we call home. You have a board, my board of the NCFF (Napa Communities Firewise Foundation), that works for all of you, and I’m beyond proud of our efforts. 90% of what we raise goes to make our community safer. But we now need your help. This is no longer just us working for you, it’s us all working together. I’m asking for your support, I’m reminding us all that we’re in this together, and we’re trying to solve a problem, and that problem-solving effort requires additional money. Thank you and I remain in your service.

Christopher Thompson

President of the NCFF board