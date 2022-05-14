Letter: Napa High 60-year reunion to be held in June

What if you were 79 going on 80 years of age and you went to school in Napa? What if you graduated from Napa Senior High in 1960 or 1961? Would you have ever wondered what happened to Betty Lou, Cindy or Tommy? Maybe you had gone all through elementary, junior high and high school with someone you would really like to reconnect with. Maybe, you would talk to them about a teacher or teachers that made an impact on your life.
What if you could attend – maybe for the last time – your high school reunion?
Your Napa High School Reunion Committee is trying to make your "what if’s" possible. Don't miss this opportunity. A 60-year reunion for the classes of 1960 and 1961 will be held at the Napa Elks Club on Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost will be $50 per head, and includes the buffet. Reserve by June 9 and send a check or money order to: Napa High School Class of '60 Reunion Committee, 25 Camilla Dr. Napa, CA 94558 or call 707-224-2477.
Judy Fell
