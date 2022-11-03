Letter: Napa High Alumni Association hosting event

The Napa High Alumni Association invites you to join us on Tuesday, Nov. 8 or our last general meeting of the year. We are meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Hop Creek Pub (in the backroom). Our special guest will be Napa High principal, Dr. Ean Ainsworth. There is no need to RSVP, simply show up.
You can support our NHAA efforts to provide scholarships to deserving Napa High graduating seniors. Make your check out to "NHAA" and mail it to NHAA, Napa High School, 2475 Jefferson St., in Napa. You would be making an important contribution to a young person's future!
Marilyn Reid
NHAA President