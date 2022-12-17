 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Napa High Alumni Association requests your support

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

Did you graduate from Napa High School? Were you able to continue your education beyond high school? Due to the ever-rising cost of tuition, many of this year's Napa High seniors, who have promise for the future, will find it impossible to pay for higher education. That is where you can help.

Please consider contributing to Napa High Alumni Scholarships.

Since 1992, NHAA has provided a minimum of four scholarships/year, funding $1,000 to $1,250 per year to hard-working graduating seniors every year as part of our commitment to Napa High. These scholarships go toward helping students further their education. In turn, they contribute back to our Napa community.

I am asking you to send a donation, in any amount, to:

Napa High Alumni Association

Napa High School

People are also reading…

2475 Jefferson Street

Napa, CA 94558

Make the check out to NHAA. Together, we can fulfill Napa High's ideal: "Proud Past, Promising Future.”

Thank you for your generosity!

Gary Garaventa

NHAA Board Member

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Thanks to Napa wine and hospitality

Letter: Thanks to Napa wine and hospitality

Thanks to all of you in the wine and hospitality business in making Napa Valley a special place. You are an incredible blessing and source of livelihood for the working families that live here.

Letter: Fencing off field a bad move

Letter: Fencing off field a bad move

With the holiday season upon us I’d like to extend a completely insincere thank you to the city of Napa and NVUSD for fencing off the open field at Bel Aire Elementary School on Beckworth Drive. 

Letter: Protect our open space

Letter: Protect our open space

It now seems we’re increasingly aware, from Calistoga to American Canyon, from Berryessa Estates to the Carneros. Together, we will continue to protect the Ag Preserve and our open space.

Letter: Letter to Santa

Letter: Letter to Santa

This Christmas dear Santa I fear I have a long list. Even so there might be something that I missed.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News