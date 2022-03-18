Letter: Napa High reunion details

Thank you to the Napa Valley Register and Sasha Paulsen for the article and photo about the upcoming Napa High combo reunion, classes of 1960 and 1961.

There are some things that need to be clarified and added. The class of "60" chairpersons are Ed Fell and Judy Farrow Fell. Committee members are Sue Haylor Reeves, Sharon Million Davis, Mike Cook and Jim Davis.

The reunion is June 25, 2022, at the Napa Elks Lodge, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Buffet lunch. Tickets are $50. Reservation deadline is June 9. No tickets are sold at door.

Check or money order only. Make payable to: Napa High Class of "60". Mail to: 25 Camilla Drive, Napa, CA 94558

For further information, call Ed or Judy at 707-224-2477 or email misteredsemail@gmail.com to ask for a flyer.

Jim Davis

Napa