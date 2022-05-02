Letter: Napa High Scholarship Fund to support six graduating seniors

On behalf of the Napa High Alumni Association, I would like to say thank you to our Napa community, as well as our NHAA members, for their generous donations to our Napa High Scholarship Fund. Because of your generosity, six graduating Napa High seniors will receive funds to support their desire to continue their education and give back to the community!

As I'm sure you are aware, the need for these funds is ongoing. If you would like to continue to donate to our scholarship fund, please send checks made out to "NHAA" and mail to Napa High School, 2475 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94558. We would appreciate your continued support.

Speaking of NHAA, our first in-person general meeting is being held on Tuesday, May 10 at noon at the Hop Creek Pub. Our guest speaker will be Ray Guadagni, local author of books such as "The Adventures of the Squeezebox Kid," and "Tuna, the Wonder Dog.” He will be discussing his books — and will have some available for purchase and autographing — plus his memories of Napa High. ALL members of the community are welcome, and we hope to see you there.

Marilyn Reid

NHAA President