Rachel Raskin-Zrihen’s recent article in the Register about Napa County’s community cats shone some helpful light on the many challenges involved, but missed an important point the public should understand. That point is: A single non-profit organization is performing virtually all community cat spay/neuter surgeries “provided” by Napa County and local animal rescue organizations – and paying the lion’s share of the cost, too. That organization is Napa Humane, which celebrated 50 years of animal welfare work this year, and where I am honored to be the executive director.

Most people don’t realize that spay/neuter programs sponsored by Napa County and local animal welfare groups are actually partnerships with Napa Humane. We are the only low-cost spay/neuter clinic in the area that operates all year. From time to time, a rescue group may sponsor a one-time spay/neuter day at a different animal hospital, but virtually all spay/neuter surgeries for community cats in Napa County are actually performed by Napa Humane’s veterinary staff, at Napa Humane’s Spay/Neuter Clinic.

In addition, the vouchers provided by Napa County and our animal welfare partners cover only a small part of the cost of surgery – the part Napa Humane normally would ask clients to pay. That’s currently just $55 per community cat. The true cost of spay/neuter surgery for a community cat, however, averages three times that.

So for every $55 voucher presented to us, Napa Humane has to come up with more than $150 to cover the surgical supplies, veterinary staff, clinic space, utilities, and insurance needed to actually get the surgery done. We don’t receive any government funding, so we have to raise all that money on our own, applying for private grants and asking our community for help so that we are able to spay/neuter 4,500 animals per year at low cost for our community.

Napa Humane’s spay/neuter clinic is fully booked through November already, and we know how frustrating that is. Everyone in this Valley agrees we need more low-cost spay/neuter surgery appointments! Unfortunately, there is not an easy or inexpensive way to do that. Renovating our clinic to add a second surgical table would be a significant expense – though far less than building out a new facility.

In addition, the acute veterinary shortage has now doubled the cost of hiring additional vets and vet techs to support a second table, or to expand our hours to seven days a week. We simply don’t have the funds to do any of that – unless we start charging a lot more for the surgeries we provide, which then creates a financial barrier to having pets spayed or neutered.

Kelly Tracey of the Napa County Animal Shelter was absolutely right when she said, “It takes a village to solve the feral cat problem. It takes all of us to make this work.” We absolutely need our animal welfare partners to continue doing their important work. We absolutely need Napa Humane’s vets and vet techs to continue working so efficiently and well – performing an average of 4,500 surgeries every single year. And we absolutely need you, our Napa Valley community, to support Napa Humane!

Wendi Piscia

Executive Director of Napa Humane