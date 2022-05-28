 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Napa is too high already, vote no on Measure L

The Napa Valley is too damn high! And not the good kind of high – stoned – but the bad kind of high – Expensive. Thanks to taxes, fees and government mandates, inflation is out of control.

Let’s flatten the curve of government-sponsored inflation; Vote no on Measure L. Raising sales tax hurts senior citizens living on fixed incomes and economically disadvantaged families. On top of that, Napa County already has millions of dollars in reserves. They have plenty of money to protect us with.

Vote no on Measure L.

Jim Hinton

Napa

