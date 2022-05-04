Letter: Napa, let’s ban single-use plastic water bottles

Napans — let’s be bold! Let’s ban single-use plastic water bottles in our county.

We can do it. And more importantly, we need to do it.

We have felt the dire results of climate change in devastating and personal ways, which can be mitigated in the future with action today, including the elimination of plastic water bottles.

According to HealthyHuman.com, “80 percent of the plastic water bottles we buy end up in landfills,” which are overflowing with more than 2 million tons of discarded water bottles. As those bottles decompose, they release dangerous toxins into the environment.

And it’s not just the disposal that creates environmental hazards. The entire life cycle of bottled water is detrimental to the earth because bottles use fossil fuels, contribute to global warming, and cause pollution, as we know and as Harvard highlights in its green newsletter.

Other locations have successfully banned plastic water bottles, including San Francisco International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and Cape Cod. We can too!

Let’s be the leader in sustainability and serve as a model for other regions.

Lori Narlock

Napa