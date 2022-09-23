Letter: Napa mayor supports Joelle Gallagher for county supervisor seat

As both the Mayor and a lifelong resident of Napa, I am excited to endorse Joelle Gallagher for Napa County Supervisor.

Joelle has dedicated the past 30 years of her career to supporting children, families and our agricultural community in Napa County. Her knowledge and experience of the issues facing Napa County are truly unmatched. She has served as executive director of the Napa County Farm Bureau, Napa Valley Grape Growers Association, Cope Family Center, and First 5 Napa County. Not to mention she already is actively involved in county decision making as a member of the Napa County Planning Commission.

It is rare to have a candidate with such broad and deep understanding of key county issues, ready to assume the mantle of leadership.

Perhaps most importantly, Joelle is a good friend and someone who cares deeply about ensuring our county is protected and enhanced for future generations.

After spending decades working for the Napa Fire Department, I’m proud to see that she also earned the support of Napa City Firefighters Association.

I hope you will join me in supporting a true champion of our community, Joelle Gallagher, for the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

Scott Sedgley

Napa Mayor