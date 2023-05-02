Thank you for printing the story about the Napa Valley Transit Bus System, it is a needed topic on many different fronts. The bus system that the NVTA is trying to get the public to use in our rural county is an example of an entity fighting the last war with the weapons from the last century.

People, all of us, are accustomed to being able to go from point A to point B quickly and efficiently. This is done using private vehicles and is the way our society and economy is set up. We may have grown up with bus systems (I did) but our society, and economy have moved on from that model. The NVTA has been attempting to lure us out of our cars and on to big buses with dismal results.

This strategy is not going to work with today’s economy and the needs of people. Buses go along established routes at infrequent times and to use them you must get yourself to the bus stop and then wait for the next bus. Once you take the bus towards the closest stop to your destination then you must walk to your final destination. In the public transportation realm this is called the “Last Mile Problem,” getting to and from the destination and the bus stop. For the people in the rural parts of Napa County, the current system offers us no choices at all, essentially there is no public transportation system outside the city.

We can all see the empty buses driving around with just the driver and occasionally one or two passengers. These buses are currently powered by diesel and get approximately six miles per gallon, far worse mileage than any car or truck. And these buses rarely turn off during the work day, they are running nonstop and when they are running they are polluting.

This underused bus system is a huge waste of money, creates thousands of tons of greenhouse gases per year and the bus system usage trend by the public has been going down continuously since they started this effort. COVID has made the trend even worse, public transportation in general has lost about 50% of its pre pandemic clientele and that is a big problem for their budgets.

The last time I checked NVTA was spending about $16 million per year to run an antiquated system that is failing and the passenger numbers have been falling for many years. People do not like the offered service, the bus drivers do not like driving an empty bus around (talk about meaningless work) and we are paying for this with borrowed money that our children and grandchildren will have to pay back. Building a $45 million bus maintenance yard will be a white elephant just like the Napa downtown Transit Center built in 1988 that they are currently auctioning off.

OK, that is the bad news. The good news is there is a solution to this problem that works really well. It is popular with the public, less expensive to run, is less costly to implement and is available now. It could be all electric and you could set it up to be run entirely with renewable energy from solar panels. What is this miracle system?

An Uber/Lyft like service utilizing all electric cars, taking people where they want to go, from where they are, when they want to go. No more huddling under bus shelters in the rain. It solves the “Last Mile Problem” that bus systems can never solve. I use Uber/Lyft on occasion and I can specify what type of vehicle I want, it is cost effective and there can be a socializing benefit to it, you can chat with the driver if they want to and most drivers do. Special smaller vehicles that can handle people needing wheelchair accessibility are available on the market and could be used in a system like this.

I have no financial interest in Uber/Lyft. I do have a financial interest in seeing that our public transportation dollars are spent wisely. The current NVTA system is a failure. New, all electric buses will not solve this problem. People, all of us, are not clamoring to get on buses, diesel or otherwise. We all want to go from where we are, to where we need to be, when we need. NVTA please give us a system that works, Stop fighting the last century’s war!

Jay Gardner

Napa