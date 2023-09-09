I feel the need to weigh in regarding the need for a new transport option to the airport(s). If you look at the greater Bay Area, it is sad that Napa County is one of the few if not only area without an airporter service.

If no private operator is willing to step up, why not the Vine? As taxpayers are we not entitled to a service and possible subsidizing? Are you not tired of seeing buses pass you as they run their routes with little or no passengers?

If not to the airport, at least connect us to the Hamilton station for the Marin Airporter.

If you conducted a poll, I am certain you would find substantial support for the renewal of such a service.

Don Chase

Napa