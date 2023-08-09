As both a parent and a taxpayer in Napa, I am extremely frustrated with the current situation we find ourselves in with the education options. Mayacamas Charter School was born from the idea that our kids not only deserve, but need a safer, better place to learn than what the Napa Valley Unified School District has offered for middle school. We find ourselves fighting against our superintendent, Rosanna Mucetti, and her own political agenda.

Why is Mucetti fighting so hard to prevent Mayacamas from opening? Why has she historically shut down small schools in Napa County that are widely liked by our community? It appears that this is just a political stepping stone for her, and she's only concerned about large reserves and minimal spending on our students.

Of comparable districts within California, NVUSD has the largest reserves and spends the least per student, according to a third-party report for 2022 (School Wise Press). Mucetti is not investing in our kids or our district. She's investing in her political career by having large reserves.

Mucetti claims that opening Mayacamas would bankrupt the school district. Mind you, she's bringing seven lawyers to court hearings. Court hearings that continue because of her continual battle against Mayacamas Charter. Mucetti was paid $393,229.23 in total pay and benefits in 2021.

Again, NVUSD has large reserves. Somehow, the district only appeared to be "practically bankrupt" right before the Napa County Office of Education Hearing, but right before and after their reported numbers were strong, with growing reserves.

It appears that they used a different format for their budget reports to make it appear that they were struggling, when in fact, they weren't and aren't. Even when Mayacamas was approved and budgets were approved, they were still in strong financial standing. These numbers are all public information.

I do not appreciate our community and our kids being pawns in Mucetti's political game. She's not listening to the overwhelming cry for better and safer education. She has not addressed our concerns at all. Rather, she is just worried about her already strong reserves and making herself look good.

I am not anti-NVUSD. My son attended West Park Elementary School, part of the NVUSD. We loved this school! It's a small school with incredible teachers and staff. I hope my preschool age kid will be able to attend. However, I heard that West Park is on the chopping block and will likely be closed by the time my son is entering Kindergarten. There is a pattern here.

It's not a lot to ask that our children have a better option for education, especially when first-hand accounts of bullying, drug use in the bathrooms, dismal testing scores and lack of basic programs are what NVUSD is offering for middle schools. We were lucky to attend West Park, but a very close friend's child went to Northwood and the bullying and wildly inappropriate things that happened at that larger elementary school on a daily basis with no school or district intervention despite multiple complaints is just a small taste of what's to come at Redwood Middle School.

The taxes we pay as community members and business owners is what helps pay our school district. They should be working for us, listening to our continual concerns, and realizing that instead of fighting Mayacamas Charter from opening, they should make themselves better so that the community doesn't feel like they need another option.

NVUSD — do better! At least do well enough that Mucetti would have enrolled her own kids in NVUSD schools instead of private schools.

Danielle Eastman

Napa

The Week In Cartoons Michael Ramirez cartoon Andy Marlette cartoon John Deering cartoon Gary Varvel cartoon Michael Ramirez cartoon Steve Breen cartoon Tom Stiglich cartoon Michael Ramirez cartoon Political cartoon by Steve Breen Gary Varvel cartoon Tom Stiglich cartoon Mike Luckovich cartoon John Deering cartoon Gary Varvel cartoon Andy Marlette cartoon Adam Zyglis cartoon Adam Zyglis cartoon