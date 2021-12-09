Letter: Napa public schools are in trouble

Napa public schools are in trouble. Families are leaving in droves, and – despite what the district officials would like you to believe — the exodus can’t be explained away by expensive housing. Between 2018 and 2020, private school enrollment here skyrocketed while in the rest of California, the numbers remained relatively static.

To be sure, this cannot be attributed to our local educators who, over the last few years, have worked countless hours to give my children, and the children of Napa, an education filled with grace and patience. I thank you for your kindness, for your hard work, and for caring under what has often been very difficult conditions.

The truth is that many families have left Napa public schools because of the decisions made by the district, including closing two beloved middle schools right on the heels of closing and consolidating multiple elementary schools in a very short period of time.

Napa used to be a place where families moved because of good public schools, and because of the programmatic options. But over the last few years, the district has eliminated all but one charter school option; performing arts programs and elective options have shrunk, and class sizes continue to increase. This is the exact opposite of what families want.

Families want strong public schools with options that fit their individual children. And children learn differently, so we need different schools to fit the needs of different children.

That’s where Mayacamas Charter Middle School comes in. With the closure of Harvest and River Middle schools, there is a significant gap that Mayacamas fills for the student that doesn’t fit into the traditional models offered by NVUSD.

NVUSD has a huge constituency still, with over 16,000 students. It’s just not reasonable to expect NVUSD to be able to serve every single child in a community as diverse as Napa and to serve them well.

Approving Mayacamas allows NVUSD to provide a large percentage of its population a traditional middle school experience, and to focus on doing it well, while allowing Mayacamas to use its unique combination of Project-Based Learning and Social-Emotional Learning, with Individualized Learning Plans and Block Teaching, late starts, and learning labs to serve some of the students who don’t fit into the traditional model and who will otherwise join the others who have already left the District.

Just like some students really benefit from the option of having Stonebridge and its Waldorf curriculum, and some students really benefit from Independent Study, having Mayacamas and other options will attract families to our community and ultimately means a healthy school district.

We need to get creative and make our public schools attractive again so that people want to come back to Napa public schools.

As one of the lead petitioners for Mayacamas Charter Middle School, I think it’s important for the community to know that families reach out to us every day telling us that our proposed middle school is their last hope for Napa public schools before they leave NVUSD to pursue an alternative.

And everyone in our community should care about our public schools at all levels because strong public schools attract families; Napa was built on the backs of families and needs families to thrive and prosper.

Mayacamas Charter Middle School and the district can work together as partners to build a strong and healthy school district that will attract new families to Napa, which is exactly what our community needs.

We encourage the NVUSD Board of Trustees to approve our petition.

Jolene A Yee

Napa