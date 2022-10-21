Letter: Napa Republican Central Committee announces endorsements

The Napa County Republican Central Committee announces its endorsements for the federal and state candidates. Additionally, we have listed our endorsement for the state propositions. We have taken a neutral stance on Proposition 28, “funding for arts and music education in public schools.”
Our endorsements are as follows:
- Brian Dahle - Governor
- Angela Underwood Jacobs - Lt. Governor
- Mark Meuser - United States Senate (interim)
- Mark Meuser - United States Senate (full term)
- Robert Bernosky - Secretary of State
- Nathan Hochman - Attorney General
- Jack Guerrero - Treasurer
- Lanhee Chen - Controller
- Peter Verbica - State Board Equalization
- Robert Howell - Insurance Commissioner
- Bryan Pritchard- 4th Assembly District
- Lance Christensen - Superintendent of Public Instruction
- Matt Brock - 4th Congressional District
2022 ballot initiatives:
- Proposition 1 – Abortion Constitutional Amendment | CAGOP Position: NO
- Proposition 26 – In-Person Sports Wagering | CAGOP Position: NO
- Proposition 27 – Online Sports Wagering | CAGOP Position: NO
- Proposition 29 – Dialysis Worker Unionization | CAGOP Position: NO
- Proposition 30 – Income Tax Increase for EV Subsidies | CAGOP Position: NO
- Proposition 31 – Flavored Tobacco Ban | CAGOP Position: NO
Mark Gasster
Chair, Napa County Republican Central Committee