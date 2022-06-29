Letter: Napa roundabout art selection lacking

While I'm very grateful for our public art projects and the new roundabouts, I join others in opposition to the sculpture proposal at the 1st and California gateway to our city.

As a fellow artist I can appreciate the creative talent shown in the submitted proposals but the three published finalists seem to lack a clear connection to the spirit and public perception of our famous valley.

And probably more important is the serious traffic safety issue that would obviously negate due appreciation for someone's beautiful work of art.

Jim DeCrevel

Napa