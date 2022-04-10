 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Napa should not have allowed recreational pot shops to open

When I read the Register last Sunday, I was frustrated that the Napa City Council approved retail cannabis sales to open up for the first time in Napa County.

I have written several times against this measure and thought that there are no good reasons to allow this. Here are just a few reasons why we should not have allowed it:

  • Pregnant women's health.
  • People 21 and older will give this drug over to minors
  • The impact on minors' health
  • Impaired driving 
  • Impacts of second-hand smoke

But the Napa City Council went ahead and they saw the dollar signs that this business would bring. Shame on them. Now they'll have their work cut out for them to remedy this. Good luck!

Kerstin Hughes

Napa

