In the final days of 2022, the country of France banned single-use plastics in dine-in restaurants and fast-food places. Their actions — and, as a rule, their food — are inspiring. Truckee, Arcata, and Berkeley, as well as Santa Cruz and Marin Counties, recently passed ordinances to the same end, and we in Napa have a chance to do the same with a similar ordinance now in the proposal stage.

The goal of this Reusable Foodware and Waste Reduction ordinance is to migrate from disposables to reusables. This ordinance would:

Require reusable foodware in dine-in restaurants.

Allow take-out foodware by request only.

Allow compostable disposable take-out foodware.

Eliminate plastic and polystyrene disposable foodware.

Please contact Napa Climate Now! for more detailed information about the ordinance.

The generations that follow ours deserve to have a voice in this proposal; after all, they will live the span of their lives in the world we are now trying to save — or are actively despoiling.

When we realize how worried our children are about the natural environment, will we finally step up to protect the world they will inherit? There is no Planet B.

Please read this compilation of letters from third graders at the Napa Valley Language Academy with that in mind:

I think Napa County should pass an ordinance to ban single-use plastics because it pollutes rivers and oceans, kills fish and coral reefs. Also, the trees would die and we wouldn’t have oxygen to breathe so we would die, too.

Plastics could get animals sick because they could choke on the plastic. No one wants sea animals to die so please, please, please ban single-use plastics.

I think banning plastic is good for the world. One reason is that it can help the environment. Also, it will not kill the animals and that is why banning plastic is good. Sea animals get stuck, like a string ties them up or ties their neck. Single use plastic hurts sea animals.

Did you want me to tell you? Animals think the plastics are food but they are not food. And another thing, the turtles are very beautiful and they eat the plastics and the plastics are bad for the turtles. Now you know about plastics.

You can see a video of the ocean (and) what happens. Also, we have a river (that) has animals like fish. In my opinion Napa could be clean if we don’t use plastic.

Many people are throwing their plastic everywhere... An environment with no fish is a bad place to live. If the people in Napa know that Napa is a bad place, they will leave and if everyone leaves Napa then it is going to be very bad and lonely.

There were two dissenting views, included here in the interests of statistical rigor:

I think we should keep the single-use plastics to make a bench for the park. Also, I can make experiments out of the single use plastic. I think we should not get rid of plastic because you can make toys with it.

Susan Crosby

Retired NVUSD teacher

Volunteer with Napa Climate Now!