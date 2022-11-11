 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Napa supports veterans

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

As we remember and honor all veterans who have served our nation this week, I would like to acknowledge the remarkable work, service and love that the Napa Community, under the leadership of Napa Rotary, has given to veterans through support of “The Pathway Home” program.

This partnership and the resulting successes, which included helping to save the lives of hundreds of veterans, began over 15 years ago with the inaugural “Cycle for Sight/Rotary Ride for Veterans” community event. This event raised over $2.3 million, but more importantly it engaged our entire community in a unique bond and love story between the Napa Valley and those who bravely served our country but who now found themselves lost.

The Pathway Home program was among our nation’s first privately funded treatment programs for veterans returned from war who were suffering from the emotional wounds of war (i.e. PTSD). It was certainly unique as expected – but what was not expected and even more unique was the way our community adopted, supported, cared for and loved these veterans. This story has been shared with other rotary and service clubs throughout the bay area over the years. It was so well received that Rotarian and former Pathway Home Board President, Dorothy Salmon, led the effort to create a free downloadable guidebook titled “Serving Those Who Have Served: How Rotary Clubs Can Form Partnerships That Better Support Our Nation's Veterans.” This handbook was sent to rotary clubs throughout the nation, with the hope that other communities may choose to embrace our veterans as we have.

People are also reading…

Our community and Rotary recently received a unique and profound honor, one that I believe is worth applauding this Veterans Day. “Rotary Magazine'' chose to feature “Our Story,” a story of a community that chose to embrace our veterans and support them in their efforts to heal from the wounds of war. This remarkable story was just distributed to over 1.4 million Rotarians – worldwide!

This Veterans Day we honor all veterans, past and current – and salute you Napa for all you do to support them.

Gary Rose

Rotary Club of Napa

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote for Julianna Hart

Letter: Vote for Julianna Hart

As a longtime resident, NVUSD alumnus, and current NVUSD parent, Julianna Hart is uniquely qualified to provide leadership and oversight on the NVUSD Board of Trustees. Please join us and many other NVUSD parents in supporting Julianna Hart for Area 7 trustee.

Letter: Vote for Jim Silver

Letter: Vote for Jim Silver

Please join me in supporting the candidate who is most invested in the success of our schools. Vote for change. Vote for Jim Silver.

Letter: Vote for Julianna Hart

Letter: Vote for Julianna Hart

Juliana Hart has the knowledge, compassion, energy, and commitment to serve the entire community as a trustee on the Napa Valley Unified School District Board (NVUSD) for Area 7. She is wise beyond her years, has decades of service to the community, and is truly a big picture thinker.

Letter: Thoughts on Share the Care efforts

Letter: Thoughts on Share the Care efforts

I want to thank all of you who've supported Share the Care through the years, and hope that you will continue to donate medical equipment and home health supplies so that others can benefit.

Letter: More specifics on wine tasting

Letter: More specifics on wine tasting

I appreciate that the author was well-versed in the contributions of André, clearly one of the most important figures in California wine. And I can understand how the author would want to contrast the values that André promoted versus current day wine production and marketing. However, I was really hoping to hear more about the tasting. Surely there were other wines that were opened. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News