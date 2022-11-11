Letter: Napa supports veterans

As we remember and honor all veterans who have served our nation this week, I would like to acknowledge the remarkable work, service and love that the Napa Community, under the leadership of Napa Rotary, has given to veterans through support of “The Pathway Home” program.

This partnership and the resulting successes, which included helping to save the lives of hundreds of veterans, began over 15 years ago with the inaugural “Cycle for Sight/Rotary Ride for Veterans” community event. This event raised over $2.3 million, but more importantly it engaged our entire community in a unique bond and love story between the Napa Valley and those who bravely served our country but who now found themselves lost.

The Pathway Home program was among our nation’s first privately funded treatment programs for veterans returned from war who were suffering from the emotional wounds of war (i.e. PTSD). It was certainly unique as expected – but what was not expected and even more unique was the way our community adopted, supported, cared for and loved these veterans. This story has been shared with other rotary and service clubs throughout the bay area over the years. It was so well received that Rotarian and former Pathway Home Board President, Dorothy Salmon, led the effort to create a free downloadable guidebook titled “Serving Those Who Have Served: How Rotary Clubs Can Form Partnerships That Better Support Our Nation's Veterans.” This handbook was sent to rotary clubs throughout the nation, with the hope that other communities may choose to embrace our veterans as we have.

Our community and Rotary recently received a unique and profound honor, one that I believe is worth applauding this Veterans Day. “Rotary Magazine'' chose to feature “Our Story,” a story of a community that chose to embrace our veterans and support them in their efforts to heal from the wounds of war. This remarkable story was just distributed to over 1.4 million Rotarians – worldwide!

This Veterans Day we honor all veterans, past and current – and salute you Napa for all you do to support them.

Gary Rose

Rotary Club of Napa