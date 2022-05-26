Letter: Napa Valley chefs need to step up the vegetarian game

I read the Register's article, "In search of deliciousness …" with great interest. It was heartening to learn that the CIA at Copia had hosted the Global Plant-Forward Culinary Summit recently. It showed that a prestigious organization like the CIA is helping promote and raise awareness about plant-based eating.

What amazes me is that here in the Napa Valley, where there are some of the best chefs in the world, when I go out for a vegetarian meal, there are not many choices. Most of the time the vegetarian choice is pasta. Really? I can easily make that at home. And all too often, the featured pasta dish contains meat. I have been told many times, "Oh, we can leave the meat out," or, "You can get it with a marinara sauce." Great. By the way, I am often charged the same amount as for the meat version ... Not acceptable.

Another time, at a well-known restaurant – with a Michelin star – the vegetarian option was a pile of not very well-cooked vegetables. That was it! Seriously?

The very talented chefs in this area need to get creative and feature a few different plant-based entrees that highlight how good this cuisine can be. Since in so many parts of the world meat is scarce, there surely must be an unlimited amount of plant-based recipes out there that can be accessed and even improved upon. I hope that with the CIA getting involved with plant-based cuisine, there will be much more, and much better options for vegetarians in this valley.

Drew Tomasyan

Napa