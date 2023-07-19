Drive by Napa Valley College and of course, one will undoubtedly notice the significant progress Napa Valley College has achieved from years of planning and now in construction to provide quality, affordable housing to its students and within the Napa community.

We marked a significant milestone as the housing community’s exterior structures were completed. This was celebrated on campus with what was called a “Topping Out Ceremony.” This moment for the college and greater Napa signifies the dedication and tenacity continuously expended to provide housing on campus that is focused on student access and success outcomes.

As I am sure you are aware, there is a dire need for quality, affordable housing for students at Napa Valley College as well as in our greater region. The county is among the 12 most expensive in the state for rents, and the city, where the college is located, has a severe housing shortage. While several new apartment complexes have been added in recent years, Napa’s current rental vacancy rate remains at 1.7%, and there are limited, if any, affordable choices near the college campus. Students are forced to live a great distance from campus, challenging their academic success and access to the job market Napa provides.

River Trail Village at Napa Valley College will accommodate approximately 580 of our diverse students including veterans, single parents, international students, athletes, and more. Having student housing on our campus will allow students to actively engage in meaningful ways with the campus and our community. Students who choose to live on campus generally have better grades and are more likely to graduate than their counterparts who live off campus. On-campus student housing will expand NVC's support of our community by providing a local student workforce, reducing traffic and travel to/from campus, and enhancing business to adjacent city developments.

This housing community would not be possible without the ongoing support we have received from the greater Napa population, Napa Valley College Board of Trustees, Superintendent/President, Dr. Torence Powell, faculty, staff, and the entire campus community.

Please know that we hope the community will take a moment to celebrate the support it provides to Napa Valley College. River Trail Village opens in the Fall of 2024!!

Robin Darcangelo

Dean of Student Affairs

Napa Valley College