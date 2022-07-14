Letter: Napa Valley Museum welcomes visitors

Friends of the Napa River wants to remind our community about the wonderful exhibits at our Napa Valley Museum in Yountville.

Not only do they have a very informative exhibit on the Napa River running through July 31, but they have fun and educational exhibits featuring "dangerous toys,” a history of Napa County and more. The museum is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please consider a visit to this museum.