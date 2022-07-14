 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Napa Valley Museum welcomes visitors

  • 0

Friends of the Napa River wants to remind our community about the wonderful exhibits at our Napa Valley Museum in Yountville.

Not only do they have a very informative exhibit on the Napa River running through July 31, but they have fun and educational exhibits featuring "dangerous toys,” a history of Napa County and more. The museum is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please consider a visit to this museum.

Francie Winnen

Board President, Friends of the Napa River Board of Directors

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News