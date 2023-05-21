I am an NVC college student, and I would like to address an issue that I face as a young citizen of Napa Valley. On behalf of the young folk in our town, I can say that Napa needs more businesses and attractions for those under 21.

The valley lacks activities for those who are not legally allowed to drink. Yes, Napa is known for its exquisite wine and views, although we are ignoring those who have made a life here. Napa is a beautiful town with great schools within and surrounding.

Why have good education that promotes the development of families and relocation of parents and their kin if we have nothing else to offer?

The enticing environment of booze and leisurely drives is not only a tourist attraction, but a last resort for the angsty youth. What about the out-of-town visitors who cannot experience the full effect of the valley because their children cannot attend the wine tours, bars, or few concert venues?

I’m positive the issue of child and teen-friendly activities stops families from visiting. Some ideas that I have brainstormed with a group of locals are an arcade, a roller rink, yoga in the park, outdoor community concerts, or a sports center. With more activities or businesses targeted toward things other than drinking, Napa Valley would be an attractive destination to families and tourists.

Billie Stevens

Napa