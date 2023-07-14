My wife and I just returned from a week in Bodega Bay. There are a lot of really good restaurants with some great food on their menus. Here is the surprise: most of them have at least a few vegan apps and entrees on their menu--dishes the chefs have taken the time and their skills to develop. It's a welcome change not to be subjected to a waitstaff eye roll when I ask if there is anything vegan-friendly on the menu. The waitstaff is pleased to describe the items on the menu.

Some of the offerings were a "macro bowl" with herbed bulgur wheat with fresh garlic butter beans, gilled asparagus and honey-roasted carrots all topped with a lemon cilantro ginger tahini dressing. A breakfast place offered an organic quinoa or brown rice with sautéed kale, shrooms, onions, a creamy avocado sauce and finished with two eggs or marinated roasted tofu. In Jenner for dinner I had a vegetable Napoleon, layers of freshly grilled vegetables, overnight tomatoes fresh basil, and Asian marinated grilled portabellas over a bed of forbidden black rice and drizzled with a lemon vinaigrette. A small place up the coast offered a black bean and red rice burrito stuffed with red poblano peppers, grilled squash, and arugula dressed with chipotle aioil.

Needless to say coming back to Napa felt as if I was entering a vegan desert, unable to even get oak milk for my coffee. A waitress in Occidental had said oat milk was requested 80% of the time. She said keeping dairy milk in the fridge was becoming a waste of time and space.

Napa Valley has some of the best restaurants in the world. Why is it they don't offer anything vegan on their menus? Only a few have plant-based dishes. According to latest polls vegans/vegetarians make up almost 10% of the U.S.

I've spent the last 20 years cooking for a local catering company where the chef would design awesome vegan dishes and pleased both vegans and vegetarians. I believe most great chefs would find coming up with plant- based dishes a true challenge, not a nuisance.

Something incredible about where we live and the place in history where we're at is that within 24 hours you can purchase and have delivered virtually anything in the world has to offer for making a vegan dish. From rare fruits and vegetables to the best Canadian grown farrow to the freshest herbs year round. There are no longer any excuses for dragging your feet.

Here's the gist of the situation: A plant based diet is no longer a fad; it's a movement that is growing exponentially. You can either get out front and lead the way or stand still and prepare to be trampled.

Food for thought: In 1900 New York City had 99% horses and 1% cars. Ny 1910 it was 99% cars and 1% horses. Do you want to ride a horse or drive a car?

John Lincoln

St. Helena