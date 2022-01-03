Letter: Napa Valley Republican Women Federated thrives

Since 1947, Napa Valley Republican Women Federated has thrived. The club has become a recognizable force in the Napa Valley and nationwide.

The year 2022 will mark the 75th anniversary of the Napa Valley Republican Women Federated. We are part of the California Federation of Republican Women and affiliated with the National Federation of Republican Women. With tens of thousands of members strong—making it the largest women’s volunteer political organization in the world!

Napa Valley Republican Women Federation held our December meeting at the Napa Elks Lodge with more than 100 guests attending. It was a very festive meeting with our new slate of officers being installed by our California Federation of Republican Women, State President, Susan Blair. At the event, we had a special silent auction table and 15 lovely baskets donated by our members. The revenues generated from the event are used to fund our many scholarship programs.

Among the NVRWF accomplishments, we provide funds for two scholarships in the Napa Valley. To complement our focus on education and higher learning we also support children's literacy at the Travis Air Force Base through the donation of books to preschool students.

The NVRWF understands that there is a need in the foster care system and supports these young minds with comfort pillows through the program “One Touch Awakening”. Foster children receive personalized pillows with their names monogrammed on each one.

The NVRWF stands up for our law enforcement and military personnel. Sometimes it’s the small things that bring a community together like reaching out by providing baked goodies to the police department, sheriffs department, CHP, and fire department. We encourage all to respect our first responders and do what you can to help keep our communities safe.

Our efforts continue in other areas. We help fund the Gary Sinise Foundation and its ongoing veterans program. As stated on the foundation’s website, “[The foundation supports veterans] by creating and supporting unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities.” In 2021, our club and members combined efforts totaled over $1,500 in donations to help the foundation’s efforts.

For the last several years, we have honored our veterans who have served our country. Last November we provided a complimentary lunch to 25 veterans and their spouses. They were all invited to share their memorable experiences while serving in the military.

Please join us on Jan. 13 at the Napa Elks Lodge (2840 Soscol Ave., Napa) to hear our guest speaker Captain Andrew Bossert, a recently retired U.S. Air Force veteran. To make a reservation for our January meeting, call Carol at 707-226-5090. For membership information to join Napa Valley RWF, please call Terry at 510-697-2230.

Wishing you a healthy and Happy New Year!

Gaylon Kastner

Napa Valley Republican Women Federated