Letter: Napa Valley Times, sister papers missing from local newspaper exhibit

We would like to congratulate the Napa County Historical Society for their fine effort featuring the exhibit: “News: the Story of our Lives,” which opened on April 8.

“News” explores how newspapers like the Napa Valley Register and several others brought news daily to the Napa Valley residents and how they reported on the people and events of the day.

The presentation displays many of the print publications of the past — some of them short-lived.

With one glaring exception, the 1980s California State Publisher Association award-winning Napa Valley Times and its sister papers, the Calistoga Times and the American Canyon Times are inexplicably absent from the exhibit.

With our three papers, we reached lots of readers, sharing their news, and important events in their lives.

We have no way of accounting how these three important publications were regretfully left out of the exhibit.

It is important to remember our history and the role all small-town newspapers have played and continue to play to this day, and to support local journalism.

Yvonne Frauenfelder

Sonoma County