I read with great interest Elayna Trucker’s article of April 20, “Building a Literary Community in Napa.” Now in its 42nd year, the Napa Valley Writers’ Conference is one of the oldest literary conferences in the country, and one of only two such conferences to be part of a community college. Our programming faces both inward, toward the 120 conferees and their partners who travel to Napa each year, and outward to our local community and the many tourists who visit wine country in summer.

The conference features a week-long reading series that showcases our nine faculty members, including luminaries such as past and present U.S. Poets Laureate Robert Hass and Ada Limón. In fact, each year, our faculty represents nothing less than the finest poets, fiction writers, and translators working today.

Our nightly reading series is open to the public and free to all students at Napa Valley College, Pacific Union College, and local high schools. In addition, the twice-daily faculty talks on writing craft are open to students and the public for a small fee.

Several years ago, we launched free community classes during conference week. In a guided reading class taught by a Stanford lecturer, attendees are led through close readings of the fiction and poetry of our faculty; each class features the faculty readers who will share the stage that same night.

This year we are thrilled to be adding a daily morning poetry encounter, also free to the Napa community and its visitors. The daily poetry encounter is led by special guests of the conference—working poets—who give mini lectures on key features of poetry, along with fun and inspiring writing prompts. Both free community classes are appropriate for high school-aged students, college students, and community members at large, and represent our ongoing efforts to share what we do at the conference with Napa residents and visitors.

The 2023 conference takes place July 30 – Aug 4, and we will be publishing our 2023 schedule of events in the coming month. For more information, please visit www.napawritersconference.org.

Angela Pneuman

Executive Director of the Napa Valley Writers’ Conference