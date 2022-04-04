Letter: Napa Vision 2050 is misguided

I applaud and support Joe Fischer’s March 28 commentary “Wake up, Napa County”. He states his case and assessment accurately.

Yes, the Napa Vision 2050 people are clearly misguided, resorting to intimation and defamatory allegations in Board of Supervisors meetings.

Viewing the videotapes of those Board of Supervisors meetings regarding the Walt Ranch issue demonstrates Napa Vision 2050’s misplaced aggressive tactics, their lack of civility, and lack of common sense. Yet, they “show up in droves at county meetings, conveying the erroneous impression that their agenda is the majority agenda.”

The county has reviewed the Walt Ranch's plans with a fine-tooth comb at substantial costs to taxpayers. Supervisor Pedroza has abstained from voting as a result of a possible conflict of interest, yet the Napa Vision 2050 crowd continues to assault him personally, not based on the facts, rather preferring to attack him and his family on a character assassination level.

It’s no wonder that two of the other Supervisors have elected to retire rather than face the whipped up anger of Napa Vision 2050's torch and pitchfork malicious crowd.

The Napa Vision 2050 protestors shouldn’t mistake the strict county agricultural protections with their stated ambition to simply stop vineyard development.

Napa Vision 2050’s regard for another's real property doesn’t seem to matter when they are inciting outrage, along with a massive publicity campaign to condemn responsible vineyard owners while depriving them of their property rights.

In the end, the Walt Ranch owners will have spent a considerable fortune on a non-existent threat. If Napa Vision 2050 doesn’t agree, then they should buy the property themselves.

Unfortunately for Napa Vision 2050, it turns out that fact-checked science, truth and recognized legal property rights tend to prevail. So, when the dust finally settles, the Napa Vision 2050 protestors will be shown to have proven none of these.

The wheels are coming off of Napa Vision 2050. I contend the county supervisors have acted fairly, properly and fully addressed all of their misguided issues.

I thank the Board of Supervisors for leading a fair, conscientious and common-sense approach to the issues facing our community, including a focus on Napa's economic health, sustainable agriculture, family vineyards and wineries, while balancing growth with protections in a fair and legal manner for all of Napa. Thank you for your service and using science, truth and fact-based information in your decisions.

Igor Sill

Napa