Letter: Napans are angry about speeders

The Dec. 7 Napa Council meeting was close to a full house. Most in the audience were there to speak their mind about speeding vehicles on their residential streets. Twenty-four residents signed up to participate in the public comment session which opened the meeting.

It was interesting to hear residents speak passionately about cars and trucks exceeding the speed limit. The set of comments described cars racing up and down neighborhood streets travelling 40 to 60 mph. People described the drivers as not caring at all about the posted limit, nor do they slow or stop for pedestrians. Residents are both angry and scared for their safety.

Many described speeding as a menace that has gotten worse in the past two years.

Two speakers asked for a show of hands to the questions, “Is your street overtaken by speeders?” and “Do you think the city is not doing enough to calm traffic?” All raised their hands enthusiastically to both questions. If the 24 residents speak generally for the entire Napa population, there shouldn’t be a need for Public Works to do their own data collection survey. We already know how the vast majority of Napans think. We can say with confidence that Napa has a very serious speeding problem throughout our city, and it has produced huge safety issues.

Here is a sample of changes requested at the meeting: Speed limits of 25 mph or less clearly painted on the streets; more signage especially signs that display your speed; crosswalks on busy streets; a police traffic unit capable of enforcing limits and issuing citations (a lot of tickets); and having staff at the Police Department and Public Works return phone calls.

Comments were made concerning the $62 to $88 million in infrastructure funds. The city told the Register that $5 to $10 million are planned for downtown streetscape beautification and $40 to $50 million for improvements to City Hall (where councilmembers work). The city lists traffic calming as one of many secondary projects with only $500,000 to $5 million to fund them all. Traffic calming is on Page 2 of other projects and without a stated dollar amount. One speaker said “really?” This puts into question the city’s claim that traffic calming is a high priority. Shouldn’t public safety get more attention than beautification?

A licensed engineer living in Napa made an excellent set of comments. He asked Public Works to accomplish a few small victories to show their department is aligned with public opinion. It would be followed up with more major changes that are citywide. Public Works has proposed delivering a draft plan for the city in mid-2022. Mid-year is too far out to get a view of the city’s direction. What if a plan is produced that fails to meet the type of concerns expressed Tuesday night? A lot of time would be wasted. Why aren’t some residents included in the Public Works efforts?

Speakers were mostly respectful to the council which is a compliment to them given their anger and frustration.

The Slow Down Napa organization was started a year ago by a few neighbors who were sick and tired of speeding and bad behavior of drivers. Its website slowdownnapa.com provides a venue for people to sign up for updates. Slow Down Napa is trying to get the city to take action on traffic calming, and they suggest people write their councilmember to express their concerns. Nextdoor has rallied people’s interest in excessive speed, and they succeeded in bringing a very vocal crowd to the last council meeting to speak their concerns. Nextdoor has an ongoing discussion on the problem at nextdoor.com

Joyce Stavert and Bob Archibald

Slow Down Napa