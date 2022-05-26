Letter: Napans must address plastic problem now

The evidence continues to mount that we need to get a handle on single use plastics. Most recently, a study by the San Francisco Estuary Institute focused on the alarming presence of microplastics in areas that are close to the Napa River, our primary waterway that connects all major county municipalities.

One point made in the recent Register article on May 4 was, “For single-use foodware, they advocate for product redevelopment to find more and better alternatives … ”

Napa’s own climate advocacy organization, Napa Climate NOW – an affiliate of 350 Bay Area – thinks it is time to tackle the disposable foodware problem in the Napa Valley. We are working to pass an ordinance to reign in disposable foodware that contributes to climate change, pollutes our waterways, harms sea and land animals, and causes unsightly litter.

The ultimate solution to disposable foodware is, of course, reusable foodware, a solution that would positively impact all the causes mentioned above. In situations where reusable is not possible, natural fiber-based compostable foodware is an alternative (although it too negatively impacts the environment.) Both of these alternatives eliminate the need for plastic and polystyrene disposable foodware.

Napa Climate NOW! is conducting a survey to gauge public sentiment on the disposable foodware problem. Survey results gathered by June 16 – “Refill Day” – will be used to inform our committee's work, and educate elected officials, businesses and the public on positive actions our community wants to see.

If you are interested in registering your opinion, please visit https://napa.350bayarea.org/ or go to https://napa.350bayarea.org/napa-climate-now-tackles-the-disposable-foodware-problem to fill out the questionnaire.

Together we can send a message to our elected officials that we want to join other cities and counties in doing something about disposable foodware.

Bob Figoni

Napa