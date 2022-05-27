Letter: Napans should be concerned about Office of Emergency Services turnover

If anyone is tempted to vote for Measure L, it is important to recognize the revolving door in the county's Office of Emergency Services that responds to wildfires. Since 2019 alone, Kevin Twohey escaped and was replaced by Brentt Blaser, then Chris Schow, then Kevin Wasiewski and Leah Greenbaum. They have all left, and most stayed for less than a year. And that's without mentioning the near-constant turnover of the county Fire Chief and public information officers.