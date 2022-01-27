Letter: National Mentoring Month

January marks National Mentoring Month, a chance to reflect on the importance of helping young people succeed in academics and their personal lives.

Through my Congressional Student Leadership Council, I am honored to have the opportunity to mentor young people in California’s Fifth District.

During this program, my staff and I have the opportunity to work with students directly to develop their leadership skills, explain how our government works, and help them pursue projects that engage their peers in our democratic process.

Providing mentorship helps to instruct and guide students as they advance through life, exposing them to different opportunities and viewpoints. It also provides an opportunity to learn from the students as their life experiences are different from their mentors.

Our youth are the future and it’s critical that we work to set them up for success. I encourage everyone to be a mentor to a young person and put them on the road to a bright future.

Rep. Mike Thompson

St. Helena