Letter: Neither party cares about everyday Americans

Are you paying attention? The party that purports to care about democracy is creating a national censorship board through the Department of Homeland Security and the party that purports to care about your rights is trying to remove the rights of women to control their own bodies. Both parties are driving us toward World War 3 while failing to help everyday Americans. Our biggest enemy isn't Russia or North Korea or China, it's our own government. Stop voting for them. Stop donating to their re-election campaigns. And turn off cable news.