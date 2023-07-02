I am being forced to write this to communicate with my fellow Napans that it is critical to halt the city's frenetic plan to build a City/County building downtown. The only way to do this to be heard is by writing a letter or email to the mayor's office.

A new building will only serve those pushing this, not the citizens of Napa. Look at the current drab City/County buildings downtown and you can observe how uninviting their presence is. Visit Santa Rosa or Stockton to see how a "new" city building downtown can lead the downtown into decline. I spent eight years working for the state in real estate, and 15 years prior to that managing single tenant commercial buildings from 75,000 to 300,000 square feet.

Anyone who says it's too expensive to fix an "old" building, whatever "old" means, is making a false assertion that city staff is repeating and if experienced, knows is inaccurate modernizing a building to present a competitive pleasant work environment invariably can involve replacing ceiling tiles with the latest look, new carpet, new interior paint, updated restrooms and kitchen, demolishing hard wall offices to reflect contemporary space plans of opera areas and a few perimeter offices.

Windows can be added from time to time, new storefront entrances, up to date ADA and fire life if not as yet done. This work can be done around current tenant work hours — I've been involved with this. All deferred maintenance (air conditioning systems, electrical, roofing etc.) are noted and remedial maintenance performed. Same for asphalt and concrete.

I've been associated with buildings with toxic issues as well we addressed. Note that not all of these items are in a condition warranting fixes. Collectively, I've done many buildings for less than $100,000 through my last year of private sector work, 2007. Also new modern practically unused furniture systems can be had very inexpensively due to reductions in office space occupancy in the Bay Area.

Any deferred maintenance is caused by the city not maintaining buildings. Remedial repairs and proper maintenance is the solution.

We don't "throw out" buildings because of age or deferred maintenance. The City/County's rush needs to be stopped. Put this up for a bond vote as the city does for any large expenditure.

The parking lot where the Farmers Market is held weekly is full of cracks with weeds growing through and "alligatoring" that in about two years will require complete replacement of that asphalt. Who is responsible for maintaining that asphalt and the lot across the street, and have they neglected building maintenance in the same manner?

I was the only citizen present at last Tuesday's City Council meeting! The mayor allowed a DWP representative to give a slide show showing the history of City/Council buildings. What does this history have to do with anything? Buildings are assessed on present condition and presumably all of these buildings are not suddenly vacant falling apart! The lack of citizenry presence at that meeting probably reflects resignation that the city will do whatever they want, regardless.

My experience is government department employees much prefer their own building than to be housed in a drab behemoth multi-story government building. The average taxpayer here is probably paying $1,000 to $2,500 per month in taxes and getting nothing tangible in return to get them out of their houses to be part of a community.

City personnel are surely aware of all of this.

There is so much deferred maintenance in this town — Fuller Park hasn't changed since 1950, the abandoned Safeway building downtown has homeless sleeping there now. Isn't this a blight code violation?

There seems to be no prioritized vision for this town of aging smaller households. Adding employees or pushing this building takes money away from serving the needs of inhabitants and damages the city.

Please contact the mayor's office via email (ssedgley@cityofnapa.or) — this will take one minute of your time, and protest against this illogical rush for a new City/County building downtown that is bypassing all of the normal due processes and checks and balances. If this building is approved, it will have a direct negative effect on all citizens here.

Rick Mann

Napa