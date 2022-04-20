Letter: New Marshall Plan needed

It’s time for us to start taking stock in America’s past successes and talents. Upon winning World War II, we found Europe in tatters, not much different from Ukraine today.

In 1948 President Truman created the Marshall Plan, named for Secretary of State George Marshall, who proposed that the United States provide economic assistance to restore the economic infrastructure of postwar Europe as an economic and powerful counterbalance to the Russian block. We poured $13 billion into Western Europe to rebuild.

For the United States, the Marshall Plan provided markets for American goods, created reliable trading partners, and supported the development of stable democratic governments in Western Europe.

This new 21st Century Marshall plan would concentrate on weaning Europe off petroleum products by creating the greatest renewable energy grid in the world. It would make huge investments in solar, wind, wave energy capture to substitute for Europe’s billion-dollar-a-day addiction to Russian oil. Much of the continent’s infrastructure would have to change and be rebuilt, but we have the ability to get in and get out of the way fast.

A full transition from fossil fuels to renewable, clean energy will not happen overnight, but the need is growing more urgent.

We could do for Europe what we can’t currently do for ourselves. Today, America is ambivalent about converting itself to a sustainable and renewable future but Europe has already started. It has its roots in renewable energy and the know-how to make the transition.

Perhaps another WWII program, Lend/Lease, could be a way to provide the infrastructure and make it a long-term investment for America, not a gift.

It will probably take $1 trillion, but the investment is well worth it. What we can do for Europe, will be contagious to us. Making them self-reliant on renewables could perhaps boast us to do the same. Eventually, in our own timeline.

This is war: war against injustice, authoritarianism and what’s destroying our Earth. Russia? No, The petroleum industry that rules us.

Chris Craiker

Napa