Letter: NEWS is here to help with domestic violence issues

The holidays are upon us. The shopping, decorating, cookie-baking, party-going blast that hits us every time this year is in full swing. And while the holidays are a season of joy, we often see domestic violence and sexual abuse increase during this stressful time. Domestic violence is the kind of issue that occasionally rears its head publicly in the most shocking ways but mostly hides in plain sight. In September when Karina Castro, a 25-year-old mother of two, was beheaded by her boyfriend outside her house in San Carlos, the story was covered by every news outlet from local networks to People Magazine. We were all shocked at this horrible act of violence, but not surprised as stories started to emerge that there had been signs of domestic violence all along. An issue hiding in plain sight.

My first reaction to hearing this story was to tell myself that nothing like that would ever happen here in Napa. This is a defensive response that makes us push this problem away, so we do not have to deal with it. But the fact is that domestic violence is part of our society. It is a complex issue that is widely impacted by every personal and societal pressure that exists, from economic challenges to healthcare and family issues, it is all connected. Because this issue is so complex it manifests in many ways. No two cases look the same.

There is a recent trend on Instagram of domestic violence survivors reposting old photos from when they were with their abusive partners. In the new post, the survivor explains what was happening behind the scenes at the time they posted about that picture-perfect relationship. These re-posts are powerful commentaries that illuminate how close the problem really is, despite our ability to keep scrolling through our feeds.

Here in Napa Valley, we are fortunate to have NEWS – Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services which offers a plethora of services throughout the entire journey of a domestic violence survivor.

First, NEWS runs a 24-hour Help Line with trained counselors available at all times. Next, they have Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Crisis Response Teams that respond onsite at the scene of an incident or at the hospital to help survivors through forensic medical exams and ensure seamless communication between volunteers, NEWS staff, and police representatives. They guide the survivor through the entire process. Think about the worst day of your life, and the people who helped you through it. The people at NEWS are those people.

Once survivors get through the initial crisis, they are often housed in the NEWS Shelter. This is a secure, confidential location in a residential neighborhood that supports both individuals and families and provides a calm, welcoming space to begin their journey to a violence-free life. Next up, the Court Advocacy program assists with filing protective orders and navigating the complex legal system, Housing Advocates help find permanent housing, and lastly mental health support to connect survivors to trauma counseling services, with a special program for kids exposed to domestic violence called KEDS.

Soup to nuts NEWS brings people through the incredibly hard journey of surviving domestic violence or sexual abuse. But, if it isn’t enough, NEWS works to prevent violence from ever happening. They provide education and prevention programs to schools, underserved populations, employers, social service organizations, and the general public to help the community identify and understand the dynamics of domestic violence, and where to get help if they need it.

Despite all this amazing work, NEWS has seen an uptick in need. During the last fiscal year, NEWS staff helped more than 1,700 survivors and their children. With the complications of the pandemic, economic strains, and mental health impact they are seeing more complex cases. This means a greater number of services are needed per survivor, flexing the full power of NEWS.

So, as we find ourselves in the hustle and bustle of the season, consider a gift to NEWS to support their much needed services. It will truly be the gift of hope for a better season to come. You can learn more about the services NEWS provides or donate on their website at www.NapaNEWS.org

Emily Harrison

NEWS Board Member

