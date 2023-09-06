NEWS is a local non-profit agency that tirelessly provides Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services to the people of Napa County. Having been a dedicated member of the Board of Directors for several years and currently serving as the President, I find my admiration for NEWS continually growing.

NEWS stands as a pillar of strength in our community, offering a wide range of services that extend from prevention to crisis response to long-term solutions, including housing and support for survivors' self-sustainability. Far more than just a non-profit, NEWS is an integral part of our community, making a tangible difference in the lives of survivors.

The agency's commitment to service extends beyond its full-time employees, relying on a robust network of volunteers who serve as Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Counselors. Becoming a Counselor requires completing the 65-Hour training mandated by the state of California. NEWS provides this comprehensive training focusing on technical skill-building, substantive knowledge, and imparting empathy, compassion, and effective communication techniques. This approach empowers survivors and fosters an environment of healing and trust.

Once the training is successfully completed, volunteers undertake a vital role: a 24-hour on-call shift twice a month. During these shifts, counselors respond to crisis situations, working closely with law enforcement, medical professionals, and survivors. They guide survivors through chaotic and uncertain times, providing essential comfort and security.

Recognizing the intensity of the training, NEWS typically offers its volunteer course once a year. In July, NEWS completed the 2023 training, welcoming a cohort of eight counselors. One graduate from last year’s training, Nadine, shared her experience:

“I recently retired and decided that now was a good opportunity for me to expand my knowledge and understanding of the field of domestic violence and sexual assault. The classes gave us opportunities to explore our knowledge, question our assumptions and engage in safe role-playing. At the end, we all felt anxious about our abilities, but the staff from NEWS assured us that we were equipped to provide caring and supportive assistance.

I encourage all to get involved with NEWS. There are so many different opportunities that you can help with. Being able to lend that helping hand, in whatever way you can, helps us all create a better community, one without violence or abuse.”

Nadine underscores the significance of prepared volunteers who create a safe environment for survivors. It's vital to acknowledge the immense empathy and resilience required for roles related to domestic violence and sexual assault support. However, the rewards are immeasurable, as these volunteers contribute to building a community free from violence.

NEWS' impact extends beyond direct support; they also invite volunteers for community events, fundraisers, and outreach initiatives. For those seeking information on volunteer training, events, or outreach opportunities, please reach out to Michel Mora at MichelM@napanews.org.

I wholeheartedly encourage every community member passionate about driving change to explore the opportunities NEWS offers. Each person plays a pivotal role in cultivating a safer and more compassionate community. Let us join forces in support of this cause, working collectively towards a future devoid of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Danis Kreimeier

President, NEWS board of directors