Letter: Nice guys can be in the wrong

In the past few weeks, there have been several letters to the editor supporting Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza. They all appear to be written by friends or acquaintances extolling his virtues while dodging the salient issues surrounding the matter.

Perhaps they are a result of a coordinated public relations campaign to “rehabilitate” his tarnished image?

In my opinion, these letters attempt to obfuscate (read: obscure, disguise, complicate, confuse, muddy, and cloud) the concerns of a number of authors who all share an opposing viewpoint.

Taking the liberty of summarizing the supporters' talking points: Pedroza is a great guy and is a hard-working servant of the community. His in-laws are simply trying to achieve the American Dream, which we “haters” are trying to deny. Individuals who have a different opinion are a loud, rude, minority and — wait for it — racist. Pedroza has to work harder and be more transparent because he is Latino.

His fourth-grade teacher wrote a moving testimonial as to how proud he was of Alfredo’s level of academic work, carriage, and interactions with others. From this experience with young Alfredo, he was apparently able to discern that Alfredo was destined to be a man of character and exhibit an “honesty-revealing personality." Apparently, he was also able to discern that Alfredo “never disappointed any of his teachers." Really? Did the author, Mr. Johnson, go interview every teacher Alfredo ever had? Or is this just another example of the many statements he and other supporters make that are unsubstantiated?

Apparently, we are to look beyond any disagreement and “appreciate, respect, honor his hard, honest work, integrity”…etc.

Apparently, Mr. Johnson and others miss the point. At this time, given the information available, a certain percent of the population fails to see those attributes, and cannot ignore evidence that points to a certain lack of those positive attributes.

To my knowledge, no prior letters to the editor from Pedroza supporters actually deal with the issues that have been raised. Rather, as seems to be the current norm, the best defense appears to be offense — or offensive attacks on those who have in a professional manner brought to light possible improprieties. I again challenge any Pedroza supporter to find a single statement made in any letter to date that is rude or in any way racist.

I similarly challenge them to show that we who disagree are in the minority. (Easily proven in a recall election).

Not one Pedroza supporter's letter discusses the relevant subject matters, those being: 1 — Pedroza has accepted approximately $40,000 of contributions from the owners of the Walt Ranch and then voted in favor of their proposal (in what if not a conflict of interest, certainly seems akin to “payola”); 2 — Pedroza failed to disclose that he had a prior financial interest in an adjacent property that could have seen a significant appreciation in value with Walt Ranch approval; 3 — The Napa Valley Register has reported that Pedroza told them that as of Nov. 1, 2021, he was no longer affiliated with said adjacent property owned by Vinedos. However, Beth Nelson has obtained copies of checks paying property taxes on said property, dated 5 weeks later and signed by Pedroza; 4 — The property, owned by a Pedroza contributor, was sold at a price that was more than 40% below appraised value; 5 — Pedroza used his house as a personal guarantee to help secure a loan from Poppy Bank (where Pedroza previously worked), for $2.7 million, or about double the total value of his house; and 6 — Pedroza only recused himself from further votes on the Walt Ranch matter after he had voted in favor of the tentative approval of the Walt Ranch greenhouse gas emissions mitigation, and after it was brought to the supervisors' attention that a potential conflict of interest occurred.

I don’t personally know Mr. Pedroza. I did vote for him (a mistake I will not make again). Until this whole Walt Ranch matter was brought to my attention, via the Register, I had no complaint with him. I have no personal animosity toward him. I’m sure that he is a “nice guy” and that he does have many fine qualities. None of this is at issue.

While I am not an attorney, it should be apparent from the above six points that there are concerns that need to be addressed. Fortunately, from the lead article in the March 29 Napa Valley Register, the matter can now be taken out of the hands of those who support Supervisor Pedroza, and those who feel that he has a conflict of interest, and has been disingenuous at best, and dishonest at worst.

The state Fair Political Practices Commission will now be the arbiter of these allegations.

Douglas L. Weed

Napa