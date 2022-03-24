Letter: Nice try, Pacaso

Regarding the Pacaso Public Affairs Manager who wrote the letter to the editor published on March 17 — if I were in his presence, I would smirk and wag my index finger.

Nice try, but who do you think you’re fooling?

Before I go any further, I want to state that I do not believe that most of Pacaso’s clients, spending $500,000-$1 million for an 1/8 share, would be rowdy or irresponsible neighbors. That said, Pacaso is not in the altruistic real estate business, bringing “the dream” of Napa County ownership at an affordable value to those who otherwise could not afford it.

Pacaso’s model might even be justifiable if it were doing so to bring minorities and lower-income individuals to share in our good fortune here. The reality is that Pacaso is heavily funded (billions and billions in its coffers, I have seen reported) by already ultra-rich people for the purpose of making a multiple on their money by taking advantage of a niche play.

I am in favor of capitalism, but object to it when it’s disruptive to the many to the advantage of an elite few. Pacaso is not offering their 1/8 shares at an 1/8 of average market value. It is goosing up the price, two-fold and greater. That will drive the market up artificially; good news for current homeowners and more bad news for those locals who have dreamed of homeownership and see their chances slipping farther away.

As to the argument the gentleman makes about LLC ownership: my answer is again, “nice try.” At first, his argument seems persuasive, but upon reflection, I realized that these legal “vehicles” have existed for decades without disruption to the real value of homes. LLCs are not the issue. The “timeshare” approach and ethos is unnaturally disruptive to home values, and I believe need to be addressed by Pacaso.

Perhaps it is for the courts to decide.

Mark Gardner

St. Helena