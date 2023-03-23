This is a letter about the previously much appreciated Evans Airport Service. Ever since Don Evans received city approval for it 36-plus years ago, with support publicly voiced by many from the Napa area, it has made travel to Bay Area airports possible for a reasonable cost with minimum hassle: a flexible schedule, clean buses, friendly drivers, etc. The only thing needed was someone to drive you to the Solano Avenue office. Now that all COVID requirements have been removed, the obvious question is “When will Evans resume its service?” Or even “Will it?”

From their website, it’s clear that they are still providing winery tours for the kind of prices that only out-of-towners would pay. It is still possible to get a ride to or from the airport. But for locals, the price for such a ride is more than the airline ticket! Next week, I’m taking a plane out of SFO. Going on their website, I entered the details of the trip – my address, my flight, where to drop me off – and the options given ranged from $430.42 for the least expensive option, a BMW, to $1,148.82 for a 56-passenger bus, in case I want to have a going-away party with 55 of my best friends, I suppose.

What’s happened to the $40 ride to the airport? We are now officially beyond the restrictions imposed by the COVID pandemic. All services and businesses in the city are back in operation. Yet there is no indication that a resumption of regular airport bus service is either scheduled of being contemplated. Are they waiting for letters to the editor, like this one, before biting the bullet and restarting a service that was their raison d’etre at the very beginning?

Reliable and reasonable airport transportation is why they received permission to have the business in the first place, because this would be a valuable and desired service to the community.

How much is that original permission tied to their obligation to do so now? Is there something that the city can do to remind them of the fact? Or are they making so much more money from private tours, luxury transportation and the like, that it no longer makes sense to charge ordinary folks a mere $40 (okay, it will probably now be $50 at least) for a reliable and comfortable ride to the Bay Area airports. They can simply say that they are still providing an airport service; only for a lot more money and for a select clientele.

Meanwhile, the buses that have been idle at their bus yard on Solano spend their days in splendid isolation, and the doors to the office remain shuttered with a note saying to check their website. Of course, it’s now CWT Transportation that does all the business, and in big letters on the Evans website it states, “EVANS AIRPORT Shuttle is CLOSED to individual riders!” The exclamation point and capital letters shout the fact loudly, seeming to say “GO AWAY! We only work with rich people now.”

Businesses do what they do for reasons that serve their own ends. Fair enough. In this case, Evans has been absorbed by CWT, and like a slightly dotty aunt or cousin who used to be nice enough but is now somewhat bothersome, they hope that the public they used to serve will quietly go away and get used to the fact that this is service that won’t return anytime soon.

There too much fuss involved: selling tickets, hiring drivers, slogging baggage, keeping a staff at the office, servicing the buses. Much better to concentrate on their much more lucrative CWT wine tours, plus the few who can afford private transportation to the airport. Perhaps they will go so far as to tell folks that public transportation is available, as indeed it is. You can take the Napa-BART express from the Redwood Park-n-Ride or the Imola Park-n-Ride to the El Cerrito del Norte BART station every weekday. There are 13 trips a day, with the first at 4:30 a.m. and the last at 5:20 p.m. It will take just over an hour. Then it’s an hour and 15 minutes on BART to SFO. The cost is $5.50 on the bus (vinetransit.com) and between $5 and $12 on BART.

So it’s possible, and it will take a while, and you will need to carry your luggage and guard it along the way, and you will need to walk a bit. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a bus service from Napa that would eliminate all that, cost just a bit more, and provide a reasonable option.

George Van Grieken

Napa